JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have placed three starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen, ahead of Sunday's game at the New York Jets.

Receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and right guard Ben Bartch are the other starters. Allen is unvaccinated, meaning he will be out 10 days and also miss the Jan. 2 game against the New England Patriots.

Allen leads the Jaguars with 5.5 sacks but hasn't had one in the last six games. Shenault is tied for the team lead with 56 catches for 544 yards and no TDs. Bartch had started the last 10 games after the team placed A.J. Cann on IR with a knee injury.

Twenty Jets players, along with head coach Robert Saleh, are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.