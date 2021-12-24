ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- As the Detroit Lions look for their first road win of 2021 on Sunday in Atlanta, it's "highly unlikely" that quarterback Jared Goff will be on the field, according to coach Dan Campbell.

"I would say highly unlikely with where we're at right now," Campbell said during Friday's practice. "He didn't clear [protocols] this morning, so I would say it's looking doubtful."

Goff tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a day after the Lions' upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. He said this week he was "feeling fine" despite experiencing mild symptoms, but the Lions are expected to start Tim Boyle in his absence.

"I'm feeling good. It's pretty much a mild cold. I'm feeling fine," Goff told Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday. "I had some symptoms pop up really Sunday night after the game. Monday morning, I said, 'You know what? I might as well make sure this is good to go,' and sure enough, I was positive."

Goff is still trying to understand the NFL's COVID-19 policy but is taking the proper precautions to try to return as soon as possible, such as getting rest and proper hydration.

Prior to his positive COVID test, he played through the flu during Detroit's win over the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 5.

"It is interesting, though. I had the flu a couple weeks ago and they didn't have a problem with me playing, but I'm not allowed to play with this," Goff told 97.1 The Ticket. "I tested flu positive and I was in the building the next day and there was no issue."

Detroit (2-11-1) continues to play for pride, as Campbell wants the team to finish the season strong as it looks to establish a foundation for the future.

Boyle will be making his second career start. He struggled in his first start during Detroit's Week 11 loss at Cleveland, completing 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions for a 34.1 passer rating.

"I want to win," Boyle said. "If I throw for 77 yards again and we win, I don't really care. I know that's kind of, 'Does he actually mean that?' I mean, yeah. I'm fighting for my first win, as well as our third win, as a starter if I were to be the starter."