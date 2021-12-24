TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for Sunday's game at the Carolina Panthers, coach Bruce Arians said Friday.

Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Winfield has a foot injury that kept him out of last Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Earlier this week, wide receiver Chris Godwin, inside linebacker Lavonte David, running back Leonard Fournette and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor were placed on injured reserve, leaving the Bucs extremely short-handed.

Making matters worse, the Bucs placed wide receiver and kick returner Jaelon Darden and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. The presence of receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards, who both returned this week from three-game suspensions, will help offset the losses of Evans and Winfield.

The team is still going over its options for kick returner and defensive tackle. Running back Kenjon Barner and defensive tackle Benning Potoa'e likely will be elevated from the practice squad.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is officially listed as doubtful this week. He has been dealing with a torn rotator cuff most of the season.

With three games left to play, the Bucs need just one more win to capture the NFC South title. The Bucs haven't made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 2001 and 2002.