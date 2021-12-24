INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson will miss Saturday's game at Arizona Cardinals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

The Colts will now be without three of their five starting offensive linemen for the game against the Cardinals. Right guard Mark Glowinski is also on the COVID list, and center Ryan Kelly will miss the game following the sudden death of his infant daughter.

If he's unvaccinated, as he was in September when he tested positive, Nelson will also miss the Colts' next game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 2. Unvaccinated players have to remain away from the team for 10 days with a positive test.

Chris Reed and Matt Pryor will likely start at left and right guard, respectively. Danny Pinter will start at center in place of Kelly.

The Colts avoided being hit too hard with COVID-related cases earlier in the season, but now, like many teams around the NFL, they've started to feel the impact.

Starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay were placed on the reserve/COVID list Wednesday, and coach Frank Reich on Thursday said it's "unlikely" that they will play against the Cardinals.

The Colts, winners of five of their last six games, are currently the fifth seed in the AFC playoff race.