Browns vs. Packers features two teams going different directions (0:38)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have activated quarterback Baker Mayfield off the reserve/COVID-19 list, officially clearing the way for him to play Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

Mayfield has been on the COVID list since Dec. 15. He missed Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Because of the 10-day rule, Mayfield is eligible to play on Dec. 25, even without clearing testing protocols.

The Browns also activated wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who has been on the COVID list, as well .

But, Cleveland placed kicker Chase McLaughlin on the COVID list, and activated rookie Chris Naggar off the practice squad. Naggar will be the Browns' kicker against Green Bay.