FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots will be without two key offensive players, and possibly more, after ruling out rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson and veteran receiver Nelson Agholor for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the visiting Buffalo Bills (1 p.m., CBS).

Stevenson, who didn't practice all week, was placed on the COVID-19 list, while Agholor remains in concussion protocol.

Stevenson was instrumental in the Patriots' 14-10 win over the Bills on Dec. 6, taking over for the injured Damien Harris and finishing with a season-high 24 carries for 78 yards.

The Patriots (9-5) attempted only three passes in that game against the Bills (8-6) in extreme windy conditions in western New York. Harris, meanwhile, hasn't played since injuring his hamstring that game and was limited throughout this week in practice.

As for Agholor, he has played the second-most snaps of any Patriots receiver (71%) and has totaled 36 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns. He sustained a concussion in the team's Dec. 18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Furthermore, No. 3 receiver Kendrick Bourne hasn't practiced all week as he is on the reserve/COVID list.

The Patriots have two receivers on the practice squad -- Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon -- who are candidates to be elevated for Sunday's game.