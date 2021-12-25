OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Tyler Huntley, the Baltimore Ravens' expected starting quarterback, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is out for Sunday's critical game at the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a source.

Josh Johnson, a 35-year-old journeyman signed 10 days ago, is in line to start Sunday, when the Ravens battle the Bengals for first place in the AFC North.

Johnson, who hasn't started a game in three years, is the de facto starter because he's the only healthy quarterback on Baltimore's roster.

Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced in two weeks after injuring his ankle in a 24-22 loss in Cleveland on Dec. 12. Chris Streveler, the Ravens' practice squad quarterback, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Jackson, who is listed as questionable, might have to be active because Baltimore is so thin at quarterback. Punter Sam Koch has long been considered the Ravens' emergency quarterback.

The NFL Network first reported Huntley was being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.