Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler announced he again tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and that he will miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Ekeler leads the Chargers with 789 rushing yards and has 17 total touchdowns (10 rushing, 7 receiving).

Ekeler was among several players put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, along with outside linebacker Joey Bosa, defensive back Kemon Hall and starting center Corey Linsley.

This is the second time Bosa, who is unvaccinated, has been placed on the COVID list. He had previously been placed on the list as a high-risk close contact and didn't miss any games. He leads the Chargers with 9.5 sacks this season.