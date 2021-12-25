BOSTON -- Left tackle Dion Dawkins was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and is available to play in the Buffalo Bills' significant AFC East matchup against the New England Patriots.

Dawkins missed last week's game against the Carolina Panthers after being placed on the COVID-19 list. He previously had COVID-19 during the start of training camp and was hospitalized for four days, after just receiving his second vaccination shot.

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has been ruled out of Sunday's game due to personal reasons. His presence will be missed in stopping a Patriots offense that ran for all but three plays against the Bills just three weeks prior.

Two Bills offensive linemen remain on the COVID-19 list -- Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford -- along with three other players on the active roster -- defensive end A.J. Epenesa and wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis. Both Beasley and Davis are unvaccinated and Davis will also miss next week's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dawkins' return to the lineup will be a boost to protecting quarterback Josh Allen and will allow rookie Spencer Brown to return to his natural position of right tackle. Brown filled in for Dawkins last week on the left side, but struggled at times and was called for five penalties.

The winner of the game between the Patriots and Bills will take the lead in the AFC East with two regular season games remaining after this week. The Patriots can win the division this week with a win and a Miami Dolphins loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.