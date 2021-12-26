Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo deliver extra Christmas presents for fans

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 36 points and grabs 12 rebounds to lift the Bucks to a comeback win vs. the Celtics on Christmas Day. (2:05)

If you are a fan of Wisconsin sports, specifically the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks, you got two extra gifts on Christmas Day.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks erased a 19-point deficit against the Boston Celtics and won their 22nd game of the season 117-113. The Bucks' comeback win was the largest on Christmas Day over the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points -- second most on Christmas Day for a player in Bucks franchise history -- and 12 rebounds in the win. The former NBA MVP also recorded two blocks, including one that sealed the win as the fourth quarter was winding down.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's powerful block in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter put a cap on his huge second half and an amazing 19-point comeback for the @Bucks! #NBAXmas



36 PTS | 12 REB | 5 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/RrCe9tnNeT — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2021

The Bucks have won three games in a row and are third in the Eastern Conference.

Santa Claus might have spent some extra time over the upper Midwest. At almost exactly the same time Antetokounmpo was sealing the win -- around 5 p.m. ET -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was making history.

Allen Lazard caught Rodgers' franchise-record-setting 443rd career touchdown pass, and Rodgers passed Packers great Brett Favre for the most in franchise history.

Rodgers set the record in his 211th game (and 204th start) and 17th season.

The only quarterbacks to throw more passing touchdowns with one franchise are Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

With the win Saturday, the Packers are now 12-3 and currently in line for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.