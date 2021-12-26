GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle left Saturday's game against Arizona in the first quarter after suffering a knee and ankle injury on the same play in the first quarter.

Doyle suffered the injury on the second play of the game while blocking on a 3-yard rush by running back Jonathan Taylor. Doyle not only is the Colts' best blocking tight end, he's also fourth on the team in receiving yards (291) and fifth on the team in receptions (28).

He has 294 receptions for 2,718 yards and 24 touchdowns in his nine-year career.

Mo Alie-Cox and the rookie Kylen Granson were the only other two healthy tight ends on the roster for the Colts.

Colts starting left tackle Eric Fisher also left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury. Julie'n Davenport has replaced him.