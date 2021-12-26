Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown lost at least $320,000 over his three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status, but he will have the chance to make it all back -- and then some.

Brown is in striking distance of $1 million in total contract incentives -- $333,333 each for receptions, yards and touchdowns. He enters Sunday with 29 receptions and needs 21 more in the final three games to earn an additional $333,333, according to a review of his contract.

Brown also currently has 418 receiving yards and needs 382 more in the final three games to earn another $333,333 in incentives. He also has five touchdowns and needs two more to make another $333,333.

After serving his three-game suspension, Brown is expected to be Tom Brady's No. 1 receiving option Sunday and possibly beyond for the Buccaneers, who will be without star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

The Bucs announced this past week that Godwin will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, and Evans is out Sunday against the Panthers with a hamstring injury.

Brown attained a $250,000 incentive last year in the regular-season finale, when he hauled in three receptions from Brady on the final drive of the game against the Falcons.