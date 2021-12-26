New York Giants quarterback Jake Fromm will make his first career NFL start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, sources confirm to ESPN.

Fromm, signed earlier this month off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, replaced Mike Glennon for the final drive of New York's loss last week to Dallas, completing 6-of-12 passes for 82 yards.

Giants coach Joe Judge said this past Monday that Fromm was "in consideration" to start against Philadelphia instead of Glennon, who has struggled as the starter during New York's current three-game losing streak.

"Obviously, there is a big difference between starting an entire NFL game and coming in at the end of the game when a team is playing more of a two-minute/prevent mode," Judge said. "That is not a knock on Jake. That is just the reality and truth."

Fromm, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round last year but did not appear in a game in 2020. He will try to spark a Giants attack that ranks 27th in total offense and 30th in scoring.

The Giants (4-10) had turned to Glennon because of a neck injury to Daniel Jones, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Glennon, 32, completed just 51% of his passes for 477 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions over the past three games, which the Giants have lost by a combined total of 78-36.

The New York Post first reported the Giants' plan to start Fromm against the Eagles.