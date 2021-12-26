Jeff Darlington expects Blake Bell to step up with Travis Kelce out against the Steelers. (0:45)

Who will be TE for the Chiefs with Kelce out? (0:45)

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce did not clear protocols Sunday morning and is out for the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive tackle Lucas Niang were added to Kansas City's active roster Saturday in the hope they could clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocols in time to take on the Steelers in a pivotal game, but all three failed to test out of the protocols.

On Sunday, the Chiefs will be without six players who will remain on their COVID-19 list. Kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend are among that group. The team signed Elliott Fry as its kicker and promoted Townsend's brother Johnny from its practice squad to punt against the Steelers.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was activated by Kansas City off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Information from ESPN's Adam Teicher was used in this report.