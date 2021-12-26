Zach Wilson escapes, then scores on longest QB run in New York Jets' history

When in doubt, run.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who has struggled in the passing game, delivered one of the best plays of the year Sunday -- and he did it with his legs. He scored on a 52-yard run against the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the Jets a 6-3 lead at MetLife Stadium. It was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in Jets' history.

On a third-and-5, Wilson was blitzed -- a six-man rush. The Jaguars' containment was poor, allowing Wilson to escape to his right. The right side of the field was wide open, so he kept running ... and running ... and ...

He appeared to be going out of bounds at the 33-yard line -- safety Rudy Ford thought he was -- but Wilson faked Ford and kept going. At the 10, he eluded safety Andrew Wingard, completing his historic run. He reached a top speed of 17.78 mph, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

In a game that pitted the top two picks of this past spring's NFL draft -- QBs Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars and Wilson -- it was the Jets' longest run since running back Isaiah Crowell's 77-yarder in 2018. It was the longest run by any quarterback since Marcus Mariota -- then with the Tennessee Titans -- had an 87-yarder against the Jaguars in 2015.

The Jets kept the fireworks going in the second quarter when Braxton Berrios returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown.