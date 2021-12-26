The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their best offensive player on Sunday when running back James Robinson suffered a partial tear of his left Achilles tendon in Sunday's game against the New York Jets, a source told ESPN.

The noncontact injury occurred in the first quarter when Robinson came out of his stance in the backfield. He immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his left foot. He was helped off the field and then taken into the locker room via cart with a towel draped over his head.

Robinson had battled a heel and knee injury in November and missed one game.

Dare Ogunbowale and Nathan Cottrell are the only other backs on the active roster. The team signed Ryquell Armstead earlier this week, but he is inactive.

Robinson is the Jaguars' leading rusher with 767 yards and has 979 yards of total offense. Robinson had three carries for 10 yards Sunday before his injury.

In 2020, Robinson posted the most scrimmage yards (1,414) and second-most rushing yards (1,070) in the common draft era by an undrafted rookie.