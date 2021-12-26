        <
        >

          Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins leaps over two Baltimore Ravens defenders for incredible 52-yard catch

          2:12 PM ET
          Ben Baby
          CINCINNATI -- Have a half, Tee Higgins. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver made a mammoth catch right before halftime in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

          On third-and-16, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow heaved a ball downfield for Higgins. Higgins leaped over two defenders and clamped the ball between his orange gloves at the top of his jump for a 52-yard catch.

          That play extended the drive and allowed Cincinnati to keep its momentum rolling in a big first half. Higgins capped the drive and his half by with a 1-yard touchdown reception from Burrow to give the Bengals a 31-14 lead at halftime.

          At halftime, Higgins had seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals had 333 total offensive yards, their third-highest total through the first two quarters since 1991, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

          Another week, another big touchdown play featuring Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

          On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Boyd created a big hole in the defense and quarterback Joe Burrow found him. After Boyd hit his defender with a deft cut to the sideline, he sprinted upfield and was wide open for Burrow to connect with him for a 68-yard touchdown pass. That gave the Bengals a 17-7 lead with 13:18 left in the first half of the big AFC North showdown.

          It's the second straight week Burrow and Boyd connected on a big play. In Week 15, Burrow found Boyd for a 56-yard touchdown that ultimately proved to be the difference in a 15-10 victory against the Denver Broncos.