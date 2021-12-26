Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins leaps over two Baltimore Ravens defenders for incredible 52-yard catch

CINCINNATI -- Have a half, Tee Higgins. The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver made a mammoth catch right before halftime in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

On third-and-16, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow heaved a ball downfield for Higgins. Higgins leaped over two defenders and clamped the ball between his orange gloves at the top of his jump for a 52-yard catch.

That play extended the drive and allowed Cincinnati to keep its momentum rolling in a big first half. Higgins capped the drive and his half by with a 1-yard touchdown reception from Burrow to give the Bengals a 31-14 lead at halftime.

At halftime, Higgins had seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals had 333 total offensive yards, their third-highest total through the first two quarters since 1991, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

THAT'S A CATCH. @teehiggins5 has 128 receiving yards in the first half.



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/xPVQU47ec2 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 26, 2021

Another week, another big touchdown play featuring Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Boyd created a big hole in the defense and quarterback Joe Burrow found him. After Boyd hit his defender with a deft cut to the sideline, he sprinted upfield and was wide open for Burrow to connect with him for a 68-yard touchdown pass. That gave the Bengals a 17-7 lead with 13:18 left in the first half of the big AFC North showdown.

It's the second straight week Burrow and Boyd connected on a big play. In Week 15, Burrow found Boyd for a 56-yard touchdown that ultimately proved to be the difference in a 15-10 victory against the Denver Broncos.