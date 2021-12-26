FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ike Boettger exited Sunday's 33-21 win over the New England Patriots and was immediately ruled out with a ruptured Achilles.

He will have an MRI for further evaluation on Monday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Boettger, starting the game at left guard, suffered the injury in the second quarter on a 2-yard run play by running back Devin Singletary. Boettger, who has started 10 games for the Bills this year, will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

His injury caused every player on the line but center Mitch Morse to shift mid-drive. Ryan Bates, who started the game at right guard, moved to Boettger's spot at left guard. Daryl Williams moved into his usual right guard spot after starting the game at right tackle.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins entered the game after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, with rookie Spencer Brown then shifting from left to right tackle.