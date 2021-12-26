PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles running back Miles Sanders suffered a hand injury late in the first half against the New York Giants on Sunday and was ruled out for the rest of Philadelphia's 34-10 win.

Sanders, who was coming off back-to-back 100-plus yard rushing performances, got the start despite not practicing all week because of a quad injury. He rushed seven times for 45 yards (6.4 avg.) before exiting the sideline with trainers in the second quarter.

Jordan Howard and Boston Scott saw increased workloads in Sanders' absence. Scott scored on a 3-yard rush early in the third quarter, marking his eighth touchdown in six career games against New York.

Sanders missed multiple games with an ankle injury early in the year. He entered Sunday with 709 yards rushing and no touchdowns over 11 games.