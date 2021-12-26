CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might not have a better day than he had Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow had one of the best passing days in NFL history in a record-breaking 41-21 victory over Baltimore at Paul Brown Stadium. The second-year quarterback set a franchise record with 525 passing yards, surpassing Boomer Esiason's mark of 490 yards set in an overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 7, 1990.

Burrow's total is also the fourth-highest total in league history. Norm Van Brocklin set the NFL record with 554 passing yards against the New York Yanks in 1951.

Burrow made history with a 52-yard pass to running back Joe Mixon late in Cincinnati's blowout win.