CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might not have a better day than he had Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow had one of the best passing days in NFL history in a record-breaking 41-21 victory over Baltimore at Paul Brown Stadium. The second-year quarterback set a franchise record with 525 passing yards, surpassing Boomer Esiason's mark of 490 yards set in an overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 7, 1990.

Burrow's total is also the fourth highest in league history. Norm Van Brocklin set the NFL record with 554 passing yards against the New York Yanks in 1951.

Burrow set the franchise mark on his last pass of the game, a 52-yarder to running back Joe Mixon with less than two minutes left.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Burrow is also the first player to pass for 900 yards against a single team in a season in NFL history. He breaks the record previously shared by Joe Montana and Dan Marino.