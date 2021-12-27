Washington Football Team defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne had to be separated on the sideline during Sunday night's game against the host Dallas Cowboys after Allen took a swing at his former Alabama teammate.

The two players were sitting next to one another on the bench after an eight-play, 75-yard drive by Dallas early in the second quarter that resulted in the Cowboys' third touchdown in a row that gave it a 28-7 lead.

TV cameras showed Payne and Allen talking to one another. Payne was looking at Allen, who was looking straight ahead. Then Payne, now standing, jabbed a finger into the side of Allen's head. At that point, Allen stood up, swatted Payne's hand away with his left hand and took a swing with his right -- connecting slightly to the side of Payne's face.

Washington's Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a scuffle on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/hSglcAFR0v — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2021

The players were then separated by three teammates, with line coach Sam Mills Jr. getting in the middle. Payne remained upset while seated on the bench, while Allen was seated nearby. Players kept coming up to Payne and trying to calm him down.

Both players were on the field alongside one another on the ensuing series.

Washington entered the contest having lost two straight.