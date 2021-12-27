Late in the second half, Shaq Barrett comes up limping after attempting a sack on Sam Darnold. He returns in the third quarter but is quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. (0:37)

Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in Tampa Bay's 32-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, coach Bruce Arians announced Monday.

"It's not severe, but he's probably out for the rest of the regular season," Arians said. "Hopefully we'll have him back for the playoffs."

Barrett, who notched his team-leading 10th sack of the season Sunday -- becoming just the fourth player in franchise history with two 10-sack seasons -- suffered the injury in the second quarter, left the game and attempted to return in the third quarter but was able to play only a series before being ruled out.

The team already was without Jason Pierre-Paul, its other starting outside linebacker, on Sunday. He has been dealing with a torn rotator cuff throughout the season.

Arians also announced that wide receivers coach Kevin Garver tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said his team was sent home Monday because of multiple positive tests.