PITTSBURGH -- For the second time in two years, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new offensive line coach.

Current position coach Adrian Klemm is departing for the Oregon football staff immediately after coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers granted him an early exit, the team announced Monday.

Klemm will be the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and assistant head coach for the Ducks under new head coach Dan Lanning, according to Yahoo Sports.

Steelers assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan will take over as the team's offensive line coach. Since Mike Munchak left for the Denver Broncos after the 2018 season, the Steelers have had significant turnover at the position. Shaun Sarrett took over for Munchak and lasted two seasons before the Steelers parted ways with him.

Klemm, who spent three years with the Steelers, was elevated to the position coach earlier this year after two seasons as Sarrett's assistant.

Prior to joining the Steelers, Klemm spent nine years coaching collegiately and served as the associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at UCLA from 2012 to 2016.