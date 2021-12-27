        <
        >

          Cleveland Browns activate Jadeveon Clowney off COVID-19 list in time for late playoff push

          3:25 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns activated several key players off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, including standout pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

          The Browns activated four other starters off the list in safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., cornerback Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr, as well as running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Mack Wilson.

          All seven players missed Cleveland's game Saturday in Green Bay, which the Packers won 24-22.

          The Browns at one point last week had 24 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including 10 starters.

          Cleveland next faces the Pittsburgh Steelers Jan. 4 on Monday Night Football.