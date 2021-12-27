James Robinson goes to ground in the backfield with an injury and has to be helped to the locker room. (0:15)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars put running back James Robinson on injured reserve because of an Achilles injury and placed 11 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Two offensive linemen -- center Brandon Linder and left guard Andrew Norwell -- were among the four starters put on the COVID-19 list. Norwell is unvaccinated, so he will be out 10 days and miss Sunday's game at New England, but the others do have a chance to play against the Patriots.

Tight end Dan Arnold, defensive tackle Malcom Brown, linebacker/defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, tight end Luke Farrell, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, tight end Chris Manhertz, linebacker/defensive end Lerentee McCray, defensive lineman Jihad Ward and offensive lineman Jared Hocker (practice squad) are the other players who went on the list.

The Jaguars also on Monday claimed running back Mekhi Sargent and linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson has finished each of his two seasons in the NFL injured. He missed the final two games of his rookie season in 2020 because of an ankle injury. He suffered a torn left Achilles during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the New York Jets.

The noncontact injury occurred in the first quarter when Robinson came out of his stance in the backfield. He immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his left foot. He was helped off the field and then taken into the locker room via cart with a towel draped over his head.

Robinson is the Jaguars' leading rusher with 767 yards and has 979 yards of total offense. Robinson had three carries for 10 yards Sunday before his injury.

Robinson posted the most scrimmage yards (1,414) and second-most rushing yards (1,070) by an undrafted rookie in 2020.