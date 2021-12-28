Tom Brady determined to complete overhand Lombardi Trophy toss in 2022

Domonique Foxworth says Tom Brady and the depleted Buccaneers need more weapons than Antonio Brown to get to the Super Bowl. (0:59)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday that his New Year's resolution for 2022 is to complete an overhand toss of the Lombardi Trophy in a Super Bowl boat parade.

"What I'd like to do is to complete an overhand toss with the Lombardi Trophy," Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray on Sirius XM Monday night.

Brady's infamous Lombardi Trophy toss -- done underhand -- from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate over the Hillsborough River in Tampa was one of the most iconic images from the Bucs' 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Videos of the throw went viral and were played on televisions all across the world. But the incident also drew the ire of the trophy-maker's daughter, Lorraine Grohs, who felt Brady disrespected the trophy.

"None of these 'Patrick Mahomes underhand throws' that he always does," Brady said. "I've gotta complete one overhand Lombardi Trophy toss in a boat parade. That would be a great way to get the New Year started right -- on that type of rhythm -- that's what I'm gonna envision."

How would he do it? Would he hold the trophy at the pedestal, which has some sharp edges, or at the laces of the football?

"It depends how much avocado tequila I have," Brady joked, referring to another epic moment from the parade, in which he struggled to walk off the boat for the parade's postgame party, and later blamed it on the beverage. "It's kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing. That's what we gotta do."

Brady got into the topic of New Year's resolutions while discussing New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's response to a reporter's question Sunday about his New Year's resolutions, in which Belichick said, "No, not right now. Maybe next week."

"I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss," Brady said of his former head coach, laughing. "That's what I want for the new year. ... That was awesome. That was awesome. Good for her. I could have predicted that answer."