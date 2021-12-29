Sports world reacts to death of NFL great, broadcasting legend John Madden

Bob Costas reflects on how John Madden was able to broadcast football while being his true authentic self. (1:23)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden died Tuesday at the age of 85, leaving behind an influential legacy that stretched from the sidelines as a decadelong coach of the Oakland Raiders to three decades in the broadcast booth to a transcendent video game bearing his name.

Madden, an unknown 32-year-old linebacker coach who was promoted by Al Davis in 1969, was the 1969 AFL coach of the year and led the Raiders through the 1978 season. In 10 years under Madden, the Raiders won seven division titles and Super Bowl XI. His .759 winning percentage (103-32-7) in the regular season is the highest by any coach in NFL history (minimum 100 games). He also was 9-7 in the postseason and was on the sidelines for such seminal games as The Immaculate Reception, The Sea of Hands, Ghost to the Post and The Holy Roller.

Citing burnout, Madden retired from coaching and became a broadcaster known for his demonstrative and everyman calls such as "Boom!" entering the lexicon. He worked with CBS from 1979 to 1994, with Fox until 2002, ABC until 2006 and NBC until 2009.

Younger generations of fans, though, know Madden from the omnipresent video game that bears his name and has sold around 200 million copies since its release in 1988.

Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and was presented by Al Davis.

"He Was A Raider !!!" Raiders owner Mark Davis texted to ESPN.com.

Madden's death elicited responses from the sports world giving their thoughts and tributes:

Rest In Peace to a Legend! Prayers to the Madden Family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4zvhu5vEUd — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 29, 2021

Absolute legend amongst legends.



Rest In Peace Mr. Madden.



🐐 https://t.co/HiAGD4XTsW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 29, 2021

An icon to the game of football

Rest In Peace https://t.co/y9LlqN5xBX — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) December 29, 2021

Rest in heaven John Madden!! True definition of legendary!! Thanks for all you did for the game I love with all my heart!! And you are a big reason for that!! — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) December 29, 2021

Rip John Madden🙏🏼 — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) December 29, 2021

NOT MADDEN............ 😫😫😫😢😢😢 — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) December 29, 2021

"The road to Easy Street goes through the sewer." -- John Madden, RIP.



🙏🏻



-- — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) December 29, 2021

R.I.P. John Madden🙏🏾 A True Legend!



The biggest football icon of them all 👑



Thank you for making the greatest sports game to ever be played🐐 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 29, 2021

We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden. My career was narrated by "Coach", one of the best in the game.



I'll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I'll miss my dear friend.



Love & prayers to Virginia & the family. pic.twitter.com/DImjAbUTGI — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) December 29, 2021

RIP to an incredible man and coach, John Madden. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and Raider Nation🙏🏿 — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 29, 2021

When you think NFL football, you think John Madden.



RIP to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/8JYH7H9GKW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 29, 2021

I always loved sitting down & talking with the Legend #JohnMadden - he was larger than life in the NFL world... but what left a larger impression upon me was the character of the man! Honored to have played in last SB he would call in the booth... We love u & we'll miss you Coach! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace John Madden, one of the most influential figures in sports history https://t.co/o3Xpj9V7qB — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 29, 2021

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend John Madden .. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 29, 2021

There has never been a person more a part of your life and never physically in your life. John Madden was the man! RIP coach, commentator, legend pic.twitter.com/h7axywempA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 29, 2021

John Madden was a true football man. RIP, Coach. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) December 29, 2021

I was saddened to hear about the passing of John Madden, at age 85. One the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven. — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) December 29, 2021

OMG the greatest analyst of all time of any sport passed today - JOHN MADDEN - In the world of TV it doesn't get any better than Coach Madden - legend -icon & GOAT / Pls May Coach Madden RIP ! @TheMontagGroup @CBSSports — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 29, 2021

So sad to hear this.

Such a fan of his-Growing up in my era it was Pat Summerall & John Madden on Sunday.

No matter who your team was-changed the game of how football games were broadcasted.

Legend as a coach and a broadcaster-My thoughts & prayers with his family & friends. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/wVKbWySrtF — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 29, 2021

big part of why everyone my age thinks every football color commentator is wack is because we grew up with john madden. man set an unreachable standard. — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 29, 2021