LSU is hiring Kansas City Chiefs assistant Matt House as its new defensive coordinator.

House, who coaches the Chiefs' linebackers, will join LSU following the NFL season. He becomes the first coordinator hired by new LSU coach Brian Kelly.

"Matt checks every box we're looking for in a defensive coordinator," Kelly said in a prepared statement. "He's led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops.

"He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense."

Before joining the Chiefs in 2019, House served as Kentucky's defensive coordinator. He also has college coordinator experience from Florida International (2015) and Pitt (2013-2014). House is a Michigan native who attended Michigan State and began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2001.

The Chiefs have made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning two years ago, with House on staff.

LSU considered several other coordinator candidates, including current Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, before hiring House.