BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills activated wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, providing a huge boost ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills were able to bring back those four players in part due to the new isolation time for players with COVID-19 agreed to by the NFL and NFL Players Association on Tuesday. Isolation time has now been set at five days for all players -- vaccinated or unvaccinated -- who test positive for COVID-19, so long as the player is asymptomatic or can demonstrate that his symptoms are resolving. This is in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Bills have meeting virtually for the past two weeks.

"We've taken about as many precautions as you can take," coach Sean McDermott said. "So other than that, as I said last week, I'm not sure what else you can do. Really, the guys are only in for the most part for practice time other than treatments, for those needed."

Davis and Beasley, who are both unvaccinated, would not have been able to come off the list under the previous 10-day isolation period. Beasley would have had a chance to play Sunday, but Davis would not have been eligible after being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

In Beasley's absence, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shined in the slot (11 receptions, 125 yards, 1 touchdown), setting career highs in almost every receiving category as the Bills took the lead in the AFC East with a win Sunday over the New England Patriots.

Feliciano returning to the roster will be significant for a team that has dealt with a variety of offensive line issues. Guard Ike Boettger was placed on injured reserve Monday with an Achilles injury he suffered in the win over the Patriots, while guard Cody Ford remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with cornerback Cam Lewis and practice squad tight end Quintin Morris.

The Bills can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Falcons and some help -- either a Ravens loss or Chargers and Raiders losses.