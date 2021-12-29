EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings placed Adam Thielen on injured reserve Wednesday after sources told ESPN the star receiver underwent season-ending surgery on his left ankle this week.

Minnesota on Wednesday also activated running back Dalvin Cook off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will be available to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

Thielen initially suffered the injury against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 6 and reinjured it in his first game back against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

He missed two games against Pittsburgh and Chicago before returning for the Week 16 game vs. the Rams.

Thielen has 67 receptions for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Cook, who has rushed for 1,067 yards this season, was placed on the COVID list on Dec. 23.