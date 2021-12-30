        <
        >

          Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn't practice day after limping badly in return

          play
          Why Riddick doesn't like the Ravens' chances against the Rams (1:50)

          Louis Riddick doesn't like the Ravens' chances vs. the Rams on Sunday, with or without Lamar Jackson. (1:50)

          2:05 PM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • University of Maryland graduate
            • Lives in the Baltimore area with his wife and son
            Follow on Twitter

          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday, a day after he limped badly in his return to the field.

          Jackson is dealing with a right ankle injury that has sidelined him for the past two games.

          Tyler Huntley, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday morning, was expected to take the first-team reps.

          Jackson hasn't played since injuring his ankle on Dec. 22, when Baltimore lost at Cleveland 24-22. After sitting out for 17 days, Jackson practiced on Wednesday but had a pronounced limp. He had trouble jogging while moving from drill to drill.

          The Ravens (8-7) have lost three straight games and are facing an essentially must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.