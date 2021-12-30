THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have activated left tackle Andrew Whitworth from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

No starters and only one player, running back Raymond Calais, who otherwise is on injured reserve, remain on the COVID-19 list for the Rams. Their coronavirus outbreak began 20 days ago.

Whitworth is expected to be available Sunday when the Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Rams, who already have clinched a playoff berth, can secure a third division title in five seasons with a victory over the Ravens, coupled with an Arizona Cardinals (10-5) loss or tie against the Dallas Cowboys.

Since the beginning of their COVID-19 outbreak, the Rams had as many as 35 players placed on the COVID-19 list, including 29 at one time.

However, despite significant roster fluctuation, the Rams went 4-0 through December and moved from second place in the NFC West into first.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey, outside linebacker Von Miller, running back Darrell Henderson, safety Jordan Fuller, right tackle Rob Havenstein, tight end Tyler Higbee and Whitworth were among starters who missed time on the COVID-19 list.