With the Detroit Lions making their final road trip of the season to face the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend, running back D'Andre Swift is set to return from injury, but quarterback Jared Goff is not.

After missing the past four games with a shoulder sprain, Swift returned to practice at full strength throughout the week.

"He looks good. You can tell that he's comfortable and got his confidence up, he's ready," Campbell said of Swift. "We were still getting him back in the flow last week. Did we think he'll be ready? What is his shoulder? But this week, you know it, you can see it, you can feel it. He's looked great all week.

"He looks fresh, is what he looks like, which is awesome," he said. "Sometimes I think you forget with where we're in Week 17, and when you see an athlete like Swift that's fresh, it's a sight for sore eyes."

Goff is "doubtful" to play with a knee injury, Campbell said. Goff was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday with backup Tim Boyle set to start again in his absence.

Goff also didn't play last week against Atlanta after testing positive for COVID-19.

"He's frustrated and he wants to go," Campbell said of Goff. "But he'll know when he's ready. We'll know when he's ready, but yeah, he was trending the right way and then when these things pop up, shoot, man you want to get back out there, so yeah he is frustrated."

Swift suffered his injury during the first half of the Thanksgiving game against Chicago, when he was pushed out of bounds by linebacker Roquan Smith. However, he's been pushing for a return despite the Lions being eliminated from playoff contention a long time ago.

"I feel like God put me on this earth for football, to play football to affect the people around me," Swift said on Wednesday. "I love the game so much, and any opportunity I have, whether its two games, one game, losing record, winning record, I'm gonna do my best to step my foot out there and play for my teammates, for my brothers. I just love the game so much. Like I said, I'm excited to be able to get back to just contribute in any way possible these last two games."

When healthy, Swift has proven to be Detroit's most dynamic offensive player, totaling nearly 1,000 yards and six touchdowns during his second season. Although the Lions hold a 2-12-1 record, players and the coaching staff have stated on several occasions that they want to finish the year strong.

Lions running backs coach Duce Staley says Swift's work load won't be limited in any capacity, unless he says otherwise.

"First and foremost, I want to be able to experience a win with this team and experience one with them this season," Swift said. "Just looking to get better in every aspect of my game. Like Coach said, I'm still learning and looking to get better in every aspect, so with these last two games, I'm looking forward to it."