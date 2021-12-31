EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants starting center Billy Price has taken time away from the team and is likely to miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after sharing on social media that his wife, Taylor, suffered a miscarriage 15 weeks into her pregnancy.

Price has been away from the team this week while dealing with the personal matter. He addressed the loss of their baby boy Thursday night in an Instagram post.

"It is with the most shattered hearts that we have to share the news of our Baby Boy gaining his Angel Wings and being with God in heaven. We are heartbroken that this is our new reality and cannot wrap our heads around it," Price wrote.

"I pray that no one ever has to endure this pain and I pray for everyone who already has gone through this or are going through it now. It is hands down the hardest and most painful experience we have ever been through. We are so grateful for the 15 weeks we had with our baby, the excitement our boy gave us & the amount of love and joy we have felt watching him grow and my wife's body change.

"Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts to our family, friends, community and the Giants organization for being so accommodating. We love and appreciate you all. Please allow us some time and space to heal and to focus on each other right now."

The couple was expecting their first child in June. Price, 27, posted about the excitement of being a first-time father earlier this month.

The Giants have been supportive of Price and his wife, Taylor.

"We fully support Billy, fully support Billy as an organization, him and his wife as just individuals and their family and what they're going through right now," coach Joe Judge said. "We left the door open to Billy in a lot of ways in terms of whatever he needs from us. When I talked to him earlier in the week, I let him know, 'Hey, listen, if you've got to come in here and let this be a distraction, if you want to stay engaged with the game plan, if you want to come out and practice and blow off some steam and hit the weight room, whatever you've got to do.'

"He's dealing with something that a lot of us have been blessed that we haven't had to deal with. He's going through something personally that we've got to make sure we account for and give him support as an organization, as a person. I wouldn't fully rule him out [Sunday] at this moment, but he has not been at practice with us. He's not been in-person in the meetings. The Zooms [have] been available to him, but we're letting him and his wife right now have the time they need and fully supporting him in what they're going through."

The Giants on Friday listed Price as doubtful for Sunday's game at Chicago.

The Giants acquired Price this summer from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for defensive lineman B.J. Hill and a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick. He was a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018.

Price has started 14 games for the Giants this season. He stepped in at center in Week 2, and has been one of their most reliable linemen since.

The veteran is Pro Football Focus' 21st-ranked center with a 63.4 grade.

The Giants are expected to slide right guard Matt Skura or Wes Martin over to center if Price does not play in Chicago. Skura was a starter at center for most of three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 to '20.