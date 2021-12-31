CHICAGO -- Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday in the team's home finale against the New York Giants, coach Matt Nagy said Friday.

Dalton got the nod over rookie Justin Fields, who remains hampered by an ankle injury. Last week's starter, Nick Foles, will serve as Dalton's backup, though Nagy didn't rule Fields out from being the No. 3.

"We'll continue to get Justin going and do everything he can to get ready for next week," Nagy said. "And of course his health is going to be the No. 1 concern to do that. He's getting better every day."

Fields missed last week's game, which the Bears won on a late touchdown drive with Foles getting his first playing time of the season.

Fields has started 10 games this season, and the team is hopeful he'll get one more in the Bears' finale against the Minnesota Vikings next week. Nagy indicated Fields is still dealing with pain in his ankle.

"He's definitely getter better, but at the same point, we want to make sure when he's out there he's as close to 100% as he can be," Nagy said. "We want him to be able to do everything."

This will be Dalton's fifth start of the season. He's endured his share of injuries, including hand and groin issues. He's also contracted COVID-19 for the second consecutive season.

"Two for two with COVID, unfortunately," Dalton said. "Last year I felt way worse than this year, so thankfully it wasn't too bad for me."

The Bears also announced defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list.