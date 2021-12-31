THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Touchdown shortage? That's no longer the case for Odell Beckham Jr.

The eighth-year pro has caught four touchdown passes over a five-game span for the Los Angeles Rams.

"It's been great," Beckham said about his recent end zone productivity. "Over the last couple of years, I've felt deprived. I've definitely missed the end zone for sure, and it just hasn't been as easy and seamless as it could and should be. I'm someone who I feel like I should score once or twice every single game, I feel like I can get 100 yards every single game."

The Rams signed Beckham to a one-year $1.25 million contract in November after he cleared waivers following his release from the Cleveland Browns.

In six games in L.A., Beckham is averaging 41.3 receiving yards per game and has caught four TD passes, including his first scoring reception since Oct. 4, 2020. He's also caught a touchdown pass in three consecutive games for the first time since 2015.

"I'm just happy that I'm at a place that I'm having fun within myself," Beckham said. "Just having fun playing football again."

In six games with the Browns this season, Beckham averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game and did not catch a single touchdown pass.

Rams coach Sean McVay described Beckham as "a joy to be around" since his arrival.

"He's got a great charisma, great presence, he's an incredibly talented football player and then I can attest to this now, he's a great teammate," McVay said. "He really cares about these guys, he's been incredibly selfless, he's made plays when he's had the opportunity."

Through seven weeks with the Rams, Beckham has not garnered the attention he once received throughout five seasons with the New York Giants or 2 ½ seasons with the Browns.

He said he knew that would be the case when he signed with a team on which receiver Cooper Kupp was on pace for a historic season. With two games remaining in the regular season, Kupp is nearing 2,000 receiving yards and is tracking to win the "triple crown" -- leading the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

"Man, I find it funny, all the talks that ever been said about me being a me guy. People are going to say whatever but just have no idea," Beckham said. "And when I chose to come here, I'm knowing that Coops on pace to break a record, I didn't come here thinking, 'Oh, I got to get my targets.' That's just not being me -- yeah I want the ball, I'm a competitor, but like I said, I came late to the party.

"It's just funny, all the backlash that I get about the type of person that I am and this and that, and I think you just see me in an atmosphere where success is around and like I said, these people are on pace for history. I want to watch them break, I told him I want him to get 2K yards so I can come and break your record, that's how it happens, records are meant to be broken and like I said, I think we're just witnessing very, very special."

Beckham and the Rams (11-4), who have already clinched a playoff berth, have a chance to clinch the NFC West on Sunday with a win over the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) coupled with an Arizona Cardinals (10-5) tie or loss to the Dallas Cowboys (11-4), who have clinched the NFC East.

Beckham, who has made one playoff appearance in 2016 with the Giants, has never been a member of a division-clinching team.

"I came late to the party," he said. "But still have celebrated like I've been here for the whole time, so it's definitely a special opportunity, not just to win the division but to go for it all. This is the only reason that you put in these hours of work in the offseason, to dedicate and sacrifice our lives for this is for these moments."