FRISCO, Texas -- For the second time this season, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Neal, who is not vaccinated, will miss Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals but has a chance to play in the regular-season finale Jan. 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles under the league's new testing protocols.

Neal missed the Sept. 27 game vs. Philadelphia and the Oct. 3 meeting against the Carolina Panthers and only started to test daily again this week. Once a player tests positive, he is not required to get tested for 90 days.

Neal's absence comes at a bad time for the Cowboys, who have just three linebackers on the active roster: Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford. Backup Francis Bernard suffered a groin injury last week and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the start of the week and is also out. The Cowboys added Devante Bond to the practice squad this week, and he is likely to be called up to the active roster.

Earlier Friday, the Cowboys placed defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna on the practice squad.