Former NFL player and head coach Dan Reeves has died, his family said. Reeves was 77.

Reeves spent 38 years in the league, winning a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys and as a Cowboys assistant under Tom Landry. As a head coach, he led the Denver Broncos to three Super Bowls and the Atlanta Falcons to their first appearance, but fell short in each game.

Between his stints with the Broncos (1981-92) and Falcons (1997-2003), he also coached the New York Giants (1993-96).

He has a 201-174-2 NFL coaching record -- one of only seven coaches in NFL history with 200 wins.