Josh Allen, Dawson Knox produce fireworks for Buffalo Bills in freezing weather vs. Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills started off Saturday night's wild-card matchup against the New England Patriots with a bang with the temperature in single digits. Quarterback Josh Allen found tight end Dawson Knox for an impressive score in the back of the end zone, giving Buffalo a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Allen was given plenty of time to scramble behind his offensive line (9.64 seconds), but initially it looked like none of his options downfield were open. The quarterback moved to his right and appeared to be throwing it out of bounds, but Knox made an impressive toe-tap grab for the score. The 32.1 run yards traveled before passing are the most on any touchdown of Allen's career. The pass had a completion percentage of 18.4%, per NFL Next Gen Stats, the second-most-improbable passing touchdown of his career.

It was the first passing touchdown in the past five playoffs in which a quarterback took at least nine seconds to throw, per Next Gen Stats.

The scored capped off a nine-play, 70-yard drive that included Allen rushing for 41 yards on two carries.

On the Patriots' ensuing drive, quarterback Mac Jones moved the ball downfield and appeared to have a touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Safety Micah Hyde, however, had other ideas and jumped in front of Agholor for an impressive interception in the end zone.

Stop everything and watch this interception by Micah Hyde.



📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/VqkkBYIVmq — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 16, 2022

Buffalo kept the momentum, getting a second TD pass to Knox -- this one for 11 yards -- late in the first quarter and a 3-yard TD run by Devin Singletary midway through the second. The scores pushed Buffalo's lead to 20-0.