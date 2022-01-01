Marcus Spears refuses to doubt Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' ability to win another Super Bowl. (2:07)

Can Tom Brady and the Bucs overcome injuries to win another Super Bowl? (2:07)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday and will coach Sunday against the New York Jets, the team announced.

Wide receivers coach Kevin Garver also cleared protocols and will coach in Sunday's game.

The Buccaneers also activated cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Both players are listed as questionable (illness) against the Jets, the team said.

Arians tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was dealing with mild symptoms, mainly a cough, he told ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Arians, 69, has had multiple health issues in his career, including a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2007, a skin cancer diagnosis in 2013 and renal cell carcinoma that required part of his kidney to be removed in 2017. He was required to undergo a physical to ensure he was healthy enough to coach the Buccaneers before accepting the job in 2019 and has not had any documented health concerns while in Tampa.

The Buccaneers activated wide receiver Mike Evans from the COVID-19 list Friday. He also is questionable for Sunday's game, with a hamstring injury.