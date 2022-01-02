NC State All-America offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is headed to the NFL draft, he announced Saturday night.

Ekwonu, a junior, became the third unanimous All-American in NC State history and the first since defensive end Bradley Chubb in 2017. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Ekwonu as the No. 17 overall prospect for the 2022 draft and the top guard.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Ekownu earned the ACC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, given to college football's top interior lineman. He allowed just two sacks in 820 snaps at left tackle, and had 67 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns.

"My time at NC State has been nothing but special," Ekwonu wrote on Twitter. "Throughout this journey I had the opportunity to grow mentally and physically both on and off the field and that is something I will always cherish."

He earned second-team All-ACC honors at both guard and tackle in 2020.