Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the New York Jets, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Brown's teammate, wide receiver Mike Evans, who is also listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play Sunday, too, but in a limited capacity, sources told Schefter.

The Buccaneers initially had their doubts Brown would play, but he practiced Saturday and barring a setback Sunday, the veteran is expected to go.

Evans is second on the team with 899 receiving yards on 64 receptions. His 11 touchdown receptions in 14 games from Tom Brady, however, far and away lead the club.

Brown has played in just six games this season, managing 39 receptions for 519 yards and four scores.

Tampa Bay has already clinched the NFC South Division title, and against a 4-11 Jets team, the Buccaneers' offense might not have to be at full capacity.

But there is a battle for home-field advantage in the NFC that the Buccaneers are a part of, and Tampa Bay has two games left to state its case. The Buccaneers will close the regular season vs. the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 9.

Tampa Bay will have coach Bruce Arians on the sidelines against the Jets, as he cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday, the team announced.

Wide receivers coach Kevin Garver also cleared protocols and will coach against the Jets. Assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin had assumed Arians' head-coaching duties during the week.