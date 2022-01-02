Louis Riddick doesn't like the Ravens' chances vs. the Rams on Sunday, with or without Lamar Jackson. (1:50)

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, listed as questionable for Sunday's game as he works his way back from an Achilles injury suffered in July, will not play against the Ravens in Baltimore, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Rams coach Sean McVay had expressed optimism earlier in the week that Akers would be available.

"There is a possibility that he plays this week," McVay said Monday. "He looked really good last week in practice."

The Rams activated Akers to the roster on Christmas Day, only two days after he was designated to return from the non-football injury list and five months after the second-year pro suffered a tear to his right Achilles tendon in a private workout ahead of training camp.

Despite his activation, Akers did not travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings last week, with his move to the active roster motivated by incentives and an opportunity to earn credit toward his pension.

"He's earned the right to be able to get on this roster and it looks like there's a possibility of him contributing as soon as this week actually on the field," McVay said Monday.

Akers would give the Rams replacement depth in the wake of running back Darrell Henderson Jr. being placed on injured reserve because of a right MCL sprain suffered in the win over the Vikings.

However, McVay had indicated the Rams would not hasten Akers' return due to losing Henderson.

"Want to make sure that we're smart, checking all the boxes," McVay said. "But I mean, this guy is an impressive guy. He sure looked like he was capable of potentially playing last week. But just with the minimal opportunities we've had to practice and how you want to be smart about going about that process and procedure -- those are independent of one another."

Akers finished his rookie season in 2020 as the Rams' leading rusher with 625 yards and two touchdowns.

He also produced standout performances in the postseason, rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks, then followed with 90 yards and a touchdown in the divisional playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

