Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon (thumb) and Williams (knee) are officially listed as questionable, but both were limited practice participants throughout the week.

One of the better tailback tandems in the league, Gordon and Williams have combined for 1,592 rushing yards this season.

They made team history last month when each scored two touchdowns as the Broncos rolled to a 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions. It was the third time in Broncos history a pair of running backs scored multiple TDs from scrimmage in the same game. The other two times were in the early 1960s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.