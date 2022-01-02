The New York Giants will start Mike Glennon at quarterback against the Chicago Bears, sources told ESPN.

Glennon competed with second-year quarterback Jake Fromm this week for the starting job. Giants coach Joe Judge mentioned the possibility of playing both Glennon and Fromm, but that is not the plan Sunday in Chicago, with freezing temperatures and winds that are expected to gust in the 20 mph range.

The Giants are without starter Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of a neck injury, while Bears rookie Justin Fields deals with an ankle problem. Andy Dalton is expected to start Sunday for Chicago.

It sets the stage for the Glennon to start against his former team. Glennon spent the 2017 season in Chicago and went 1-3 as the starter before giving way to then-rookie Mitchell Trubisky.

Glennon, 32, last won as a starter in Week 3 of that 2017 season, when the Bears beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime. The Giants (4-11) have lost all three games started this season by Glennon, who has thrown four touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Fromm, making his first career NFL start, passed for 25 yards before giving way to Glennon in last week's 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.