Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz passed his medical check Sunday morning and will start against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wentz was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday by the Colts by the 4 p.m. ET deadline to be eligible to play Sunday but had one more hurdle to get over before he was officially cleared to start. His COVID-19 symptoms had to be "resolved or improved" by Sunday morning, according to the new NFL policy, for him to play.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The NFL and NFLPA adjusted their protocols this week to follow the CDC's new guidelines, however, clearing players to return from the COVID-19 list after just five days if they are asymptomatic or demonstrate that their symptoms are lessening.

Wentz, in his first season with the Colts, who acquired in him an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, has thrown for 3,230 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021.

The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Raiders. Indianapolis is currently the fifth seed in the AFC playoff race.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.