Latavius Murray breaks loose for Ravens' longest run of the season

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens scored on an unlikely touchdown run to stay in the playoff race.

Latavius Murray went virtually untouched on a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which was his longest run since 2014. Murray hadn't had a run longer than 16 yards all season.

On Baltimore's first drive of the second half, Murray followed pulling guard Ben Cleveland and raced up the middle of the defense. It was the longest of the season for the Ravens and the second-longest allowed by Pittsburgh this season.

This gave the Ravens a 10-3 lead over the Steelers and ended a drought. Baltimore hadn't scored an offensive touchdown in 18 straight drives.

To clinch a playoff berth Sunday, the Ravens need to beat the Steelers and have three teams lose (the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers).