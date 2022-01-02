Needing a spark and nursing a 3-0 lead against the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals faked a punt.

It was fourth-and-2 from Arizona's 36-yard line with 11:08 left in the second quarter. The snap went to Chris Banjo instead of punter Andy Lee, and Banjo threw a pass to running back Jonathan Ward, who was covered by Dallas cornerback Nahshon Wright. Wright was face-guarding Ward and never saw the pass coming. Ward pinned the ball on Wright's helmet and ended up coming down with it.

Wright was flagged for defensive pass interference, but the Cardinals declined the penalty and took the 23-yard gain, which eventually led to Arizona's first touchdown and a 10-0 lead.