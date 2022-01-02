Chiefs leave Ja'Marr Chase wide open for his third TD of the game (0:22)

We have reached the time of the NFL season when we watch the game in front of us with one eye and the scoreboard with the other. Sunday began with six of the NFL's 14 playoff spots filled. Nine others had a chance to clinch one of the eight remaining spots. (Some of their scenarios canceled out others; math can be complicated.)

As it turned out, four teams clinched playoff spots in the early games, including two that won their division championships. The Bengals won the AFC North, and the Titans clinched the AFC South. All of the juicy details are below. We will update this story upon the conclusion of the late afternoon games. We'll do it again after the Sunday night game at Lambeau Field, where the Packers could have a chance to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Here's what we know at this very moment.

Note: All percentage chances to make the playoffs, clinch a division title or secure the conference No. 1 seed are via ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

AFC playoff standings

Chances to make playoffs: Clinched

Chances to win division: Clinched

Remaining schedule: at Texans

Chances to make playoffs: Clinched

Chances to win division: Clinched

Current projected first-round matchup: vs. Colts

Remaining schedule: at Broncos

Chances to make playoffs: Clinched

Chances to win division: Clinched

Current projected first-round matchup: vs. Raiders

Remaining schedule: at Browns

Chances to make playoffs: Clinched

Chances to win division: 95%

Current projected first-round matchup: vs. Patriots

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets

Chances to make playoffs: Clinched

Chances to win division: 5%

Current projected first-round matchup: at Bills

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins

Chances to make playoffs: 50%

Chances to win division: Eliminated

Current projected first-round matchup: at Bengals

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers

Chances to make playoffs: 83%

Chances to win division: Eliminated

Current projected first-round matchup: at Chiefs

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars

In the AFC hunt

Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

Chances to make playoffs: 61%

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

Chances to make playoffs: 4%

Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Chances to make playoffs: <1%

Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

Chances to make playoffs: 2%

Cleveland Browns (7-8)

Chances to make playoffs: <1%

Denver Broncos (7-8)

Chances to make playoffs: <1%

NFC playoff standings

Chances to make playoffs: Clinched

Chances to win division: Clinched

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Lions

Chances to make playoffs: Clinched

Chances to win division: 88%

Current projected first-round matchup: vs. 49ers

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers

Chances to make playoffs: Clinched

Chances to win division: Clinched

Current projected first-round matchup: vs. Eagles

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers

Chances to make playoffs: Clinched

Chances to win division: Clinched

Current projected first-round matchup: vs. Cardinals

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, at Eagles

Chances to make playoffs: Clinched

Chances to win division: 12%

Current projected first-round matchup: at Cowboys

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Seahawks

Chances to make playoffs: 95%

Chances to win division: Eliminated

Current projected first-round matchup: at Buccaneers

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys

Chances to make playoffs: 71%

Chances to win division: Eliminated

Current projected first-round matchup: at Rams

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Rams

In the NFC hunt

Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

Chances to make playoffs: 11%

New Orleans Saints (7-8)

Chances to make playoffs: 23%

Clinching scenarios and intriguing playoff races

The Bengals won the AFC North for the first time since 2015 thanks to their 34-31 victory over the Chiefs. But will history remember that it took flags on two consecutive fourth-down plays at the goal line to keep the Bengals' winning drive alive?

The Titans clinched a playoff berth and the AFC South with a 34-3 victory over the Dolphins. At some point, we need to take a step back and recognize what the Titans have done under coach Mike Vrabel. After making the playoffs once in the nine years before he arrived in 2018, they have now had four consecutive winning seasons, three consecutive trips to the playoffs and now two consecutive division titles.